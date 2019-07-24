The only product that kills viruses, fungus and bacteria at the same time!
When mixing the digestive enzymes of bees and resinous substances of plants formed a sticky substance with a unique formula — propolis. Bees need propolis to protect and disinfection of honeycomb and the hive, and the person for treatment.
Despite the fact that propolis is known since the beginning of time, modern medicine continues to discover new and new properties. But to use this product in a variety of ways: just liquid, adding milk (excellent cures cough) or in the form of an alcohol tincture externally and internally.
Medical properties of tincture of propolis
For oral administration, a tincture of propolis enhances immunity, relieves inflammation, acts as an antioxidant. The spectrum of action when applied topically even wider: disinfects and heals wounds, rejuvenates the skin, pain medication, kills the fungus.
Doctors prescribe the drug under a variety of conditions and diseases: for the treatment of tonsillitis, pharyngitis, sinusitis, otitis, when tracheitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, to eliminate viral infections (influenza, herpes), when all the dental pathologies in gynecology in cervical erosion and even for the treatment of gastric diseases.
Most often used 10% propolis tincture. Preferred drug purchase pharmacy (it costs a penny, and a vial with a capacity of 25 ml will last a long time), but you can prepare yourself.
HOW TO APPLY PROPOLIS TINCTURE
- When pharyngitis and tonsillitis gargle the tincture, diluted with saline in a ratio of 1 : 10.
- With the same concentration to prepare a solution for rinsing the oral cavity during dental diseases.
- When the sinus and sinusitis: dripping and nasal lavage with diluted tincture of propolis in the proportions indicated above.
- If you want to put in my ear soaked in the product a cotton swab. If the procedure is spending the child, the tincture must be diluted with warm boiled water in the ratio 1 : 1.Adults can also be instilled into each ear 2 drops of tincture 5% concentration until complete recovery.
- Inhalations with tincture of propolis (counting 1 drop of tincture per 5 ml of saline) is used for respiratory diseases. Cooked the liquid should be poured into the inhaler.
- As a General tonic: 15-20 drops of tincture dissolved in a spoonful of milk or water and drink 30 minutes before eating.
- For the treatment of gastric diseases is 15-20 drops of tincture to be diluted in 100 ml of warm water and drink 30 minutes before eating.
- Skin lesions, wounds, herpetic lesions, fungal lesions of the feet and nails, dandruff treat with undiluted drug by means of bandages, lotions or lubrication.
With all the positive impact of propolis on the human body for diagnosis and treatment should still go to the doctor!
Propolis is contraindicated for people with allergies to bee products. Children, pregnant women and motorists, the use of drugs of alcohol-based inside is also contraindicated (can be used only externally). Because of the high risk of allergic reactions in children under 3 years of age are not recommended to treat any drugs based on propolis.
