The Ontario government has revised its decision to agglomeration (PHOTO)

The progressive conservative government of Ontario announced the decision to abandon the idea to amend the municipal map of the province after studying the situation.

In January, the province raised the question about the possibility of merging several small settlements in eight regions and Simcoe County in order to save money.

The Minister of municipal Affairs, Steve Clark said that in the result of the analysis, it was concluded that the administrative pressure from above in this case is inappropriate.

He explained that local communities should decide for themselves what is best for them, in terms of governance, decision-making and delivery of services.

The government of Premier Doug Ford announced a review six months after the reduce size of city Council Toronto from 47 to 25 and the abolition of elections for the positions of regional chairmen in the regions of Peel, York, Muskoka and Niagara, making them assignable.

Stating the refusal of the Metropolitan area, Clark also announced that the province will provide municipalities 143 million dollars to help them reduce costs in the long term.