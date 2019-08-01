The Ontario government intends to sell the rights to the name of the transport station (PHOTO)

Loading...

Ontario is considering selling the rights to the name of the GO stations, Parking garages and even toilets in the regional network in an attempt to find new sources of income.

Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney stated that the government believes that this step will increase the sources of income, in addition to the fare, from Metrolinx, the regional transport operator in the greater Toronto area.

She announced that the province will provide to the sponsors, ready to make deals, the data on passenger numbers without additional identifying information.

Provincial experts believe that this initiative can bring from $50,000 to $500,000 per year from the stations that will retain their original names, while promoting the brand acquired the rights of the sponsor.

The government has proposed to conclude a five-decade-long deal with those who acquires the rights to the name.

Today began a 60-day consultation period with stakeholders on this issue.