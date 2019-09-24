The Ontario government is launching a pilot project for high-speed mode on roads (PHOTO)

The representative of the provincial government announced that the previously announced pilot project, which will increased speed limits on three provincial highways, will start this week.

Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney said that the project, in which the speed limit will increase from 100 to 110 kilometers per hour, will take effect this Thursday.

Mulrooney explained that higher speed limits are in compliance with existing in the other provinces, and, in fact, this measure is a return to the norm in force in Ontario until 1975.

The pilot project will be implemented on highway 402 from London to Sarnia, highway Queen Elizabeth Way from Oakville to Hamilton and highway 417 from Ottawa to the border of Quebec.

The Ministry ordered the change of signs and messages on the observance of safety measures at affected stations to inform the population about the changes.

Mulroney announced that the pilot project will also include public consultation on the impact of new speed limits, and citizens can take part in an online survey until November 23.