The Ontario government provides small and medium-sized hospitals additional funds (PHOTO)

Ontario increases funding for small and medium-sized hospitals of the province with the aim of reducing the budget deficit and other issues.

The Minister of health Christine Elliott announced that the province will spend $68 million this year to help nearly 90 hospitals.

She stated that the current funding formula the province has put at a disadvantage small institutions, and is the first step of the government to solve this problem.

In Finance 66 small hospitals will receive an increase in funding of 1%.

23 medium hospitals will receive an increase of 1.5%.

The government announced in its spring budget that it will allocate an additional $384 million for the financing of hospitals.