The Ontario government will no longer subsidize reduced fare (PHOTOS)

The provincial government reduces funding for transportation facilities that has been created for passengers who, getting anywhere, consistently use the services of GO Transit and TTC in one trip.

The previous liberal government created this dual discount rate in 2017, to reduce the transport fare TTC at $ 1.50 for adults and $0.55 for students, children and older people who use both transport systems or the Union-Pearson Express in one trip.

The cost of the program amounted to $18.5 million per year.

The representative of the Ministry of transport announced that the leadership of Metrolinx proposed TTS together to participate in subsidizing this initiative.

From TTC is not followed, the response to this offer because officials have to evaluate how it will affect the budget of the company.

The progressive conservative government Ford stated that funding was temporary and that it will not be renewed next year. The validity of the program expires in March 2020.

If Metrolinx and TTC will support the program, by October, will require a new agreement.