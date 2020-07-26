The operator GTS revealed its earnings for the six months
The operator GTS received for the first half of nearly 30 billion revenue, of which was spent only a third.
The operator of the GTS for 6 months of 2020 has received 29,4 billion of income and expenditure thus amounted to 10.1 billion.
It is stated in the report of the operator.
According to the company, most (73%) the operator has received income for services on transit of gas from Russia to the EU and Moldova, and the remaining 27% for transportation services in Ukraine, services for the daily balancing and so on.
“It is worth noting that more than half of the expenditures were used for the purchase of natural gas for production needs and services balancing.
The rest on maintenance and current repairs of objects of gas transport system, fuel and lubricants and reagents, taxes and other operating expenses”, — summarized in the report.
