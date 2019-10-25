The opinion of a heart surgeon: why actually developing atherosclerosis
Cardiac surgeon, Hannover medical school Professor Axel Haverich called, in his opinion, the real cause of atherosclerosis.
The physician believes that a common belief is that illness occurs because of excess “bad” cholesterol, is wrong. In fact, everything is due to devascularization of the external walls of the arteries.
This disturbance may arise as a result of inflammatory processes like influenza. Cholesterol also plays an important role in the development of atherosclerosis, but only in people with congenital problems of lipid metabolism.
On the outer wall of the arteries are small vessels to supply them with oxygen, explains the doctor. When damage or inflammation of arterial tissue deprived of normal nutrition and blood supply.
Arteriosclerosis because of this should only be viewed as a disease of the blood vessels, the researcher said. The arteries start to hurt later, after the defeat of the microvasculature.
Haverich advises not to neglect flu shots, as well as time to treat the gums, sinuses, gastrointestinal tract and osteoarthritis, not to prevent inflammatory processes.
Also it may be useful to getting rid of excess fat, because it produces many inflammatory substances. It is known that obesity and inflammation go together.
Atherosclerosis is a chronic progressively the disease, which leads to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in the walls of arteries, narrowing their lumen.