The opponent deceased of the Russian boxer refused the fee for the fight
Maxim Dadashev and Sabriel Mathias
The Colombian boxer Sabriel Mathias (14-0, 14 KOs), with whom he spent his last fight tragically deceased Russian Maxim Dadashev (13-1, 11), refused to pay for this fight, according to BoxingNews24.
Note that the battle of the two, at the time unbeaten boxers was held for the title of the mandatory Challenger for the IBF belt in the light Welterweight division. The fee of the Colombian amounted to 75 thousand dollars.
“I don’t need the money. We just go in the ring thinking about the welfare of our family, not knowing how hard we have. Fly high, a great warrior. Only God knows the cause of the incident. I will always respect him. Rest in peace, Maxim Dadashev”, – quotes the words of Mathias publishing.
We will remind, Maxim Dadashev after the fight with Mathias was in need of help while walking after leaving the ring. His condition worsened, Dadashova was vomiting, and eventually he lost consciousness. He was taken to the hospital for emergency brain surgery.
During the operation the Russians had removed part of the skull. Then boxer was put in a medically induced coma, from which it did not.