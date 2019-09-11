‘The opportunity to get out of the comfort zone’: Belarusian told about the job at Uber, and life in new York
Andrew left Belarus in 2015. He now works in the office in new York, trying to implement your own business project, and in his spare time moonlights as a taxi driver in Uber.
It turned out that this not only brings additional revenue, but also provides a good opportunity to explore the city, interact with its inhabitants. Edition Auto.Onliner asked Andrew what it was like to be a taxi driver in this melting pot.
License to work
Transportation of passengers in new York is a licensed activity regulated by the Commission for taxi and limousine. No matter whether you’re going to work at Uber or hope to get a medallion yellow cab from Manhattan Avenue, you must be licensed.
“In order to obtain this document it is called the TLC license — must pass a 5-day training. It includes the training of the driver, studying the geography of the city, the specifics of the road, rules of transportation of passengers, including people with disabilities,” says Andrew.
Then the final exam and, if successful, the applicant receives a license for passenger transportation in the largest city of the United States.
Taxi in new York
A crash course on what taxi services operating on the same principle, can be found in the city.
“Think of any American movie showing Manhattan. The road full of yellow taxis — all it is really. Such vehicles — about 11 thousand. To work on them, in addition to the standard license, you must have the medallion. Because the number of medallions is strictly limited, demand for them is huge,” says Andrew.
“Yellow taxis in new York are allowed to take passengers directly from the street: the wave of the hand, whistle, or whatever. Drivers accept payment in cash. So taxi is allowed to work in the most prestigious neighborhoods of Manhattan: customers there always tip. In this business revolves a huge amount of cache every day. Rumor has it that once the taxi kept the mob (who knows how it is now),” added the taxi driver.
“And once one of new York mayors, in order to reduce the effect of the yellow taxis in the city, created in contrast to the green taxi. They are also allowed to pick up customers from the street, to accept payment in cash. And they can work across the city and even in Manhattan, but not below 96th street. That is the most prestigious part of the area for them is still unavailable. To bring back the passenger is possible, but to travel in search of a new — no,” explains Andrew.
In addition, passenger trains are operated by services like Uber. The drivers of these cars do not have the right to pick up random customers from the street, even if they wave their hand, begging me to pick them up, call only through the app, pay only in cash.
When stopped by the state police
Andrew received a TLC license, and with it the right to engage in carting passengers. But new York this is not enough — we need another car with a special number issued by the same Commission taxi and limousine.
“Each machine passes a special inspection. There are services that provide such a car to rent, they are much more expensive than a regular rental car. For Toyota Camry 2015-2016 year, for example, take $400-500 a week. In the beginning I used just such a machine worked for 4 weeks, but the rent was too expensive — had to look for a cheaper option, says Andrew. — When looking for a cheaper option, is definitely the kind of company with a dubious reputation: of doubt a lot, but the savings are decent — and you agree.”
But you should always understand that the economy entail large risks.
“I found what I thought was a good option: too Camry for $300 a month. Rented a car, started to work on it. On the third or fourth day it happened,” says Andrew.
The driver was driving with a client at the airport. Sitting behind a woman, of course, worried, as if not to miss my flight. And then the car slows down police — a phenomenon in the States by itself are infrequent.
“I was in complete shock, while trying to reassure a client who said, “don’t worry mA’am, everything will be fine. I don’t have the slightest idea what could be the issues,” says Andrew.
A few words about the American police. The car is a police car includes flashing lights. Carefully pulling onto the shoulder, hit the brakes — you don’t want to become a hero news? Go strong guys in uniform, leather boots, cool glasses and hats with a brim. Chest tokens and DVRs. Every hand on the holster with the gun: not that what you give them something that is not liked — that’s just the rules and they know them well.
Police approach the car from both sides, stop at an angle of 45 degrees to the driver and nothing else. The driver should not get out of the car, don’t have to unfasten the seat belt or remove his hands from the steering wheel, no sudden movements — opened the window and quietly waiting.
“The police told me that my car is wanted — so I could not drive. This despite the fact that I had all the necessary documents in my name was insurance, the car was connected to the official database of Uber — says Andrew. — Had to wait until clarification of all circumstances. The passenger called another Uber, the police helped to overload the Luggage there, the woman left for the airport and, hopefully, in time for your flight. I was left to deal with the problem, answered the questions of the police state”.
“Here’s the thing: the previous driver who drove that Camry was not a good guy, many times violated traffic rules and many times it was caught. And the fines were not paid — no one knows how he did it. As a result, the car was declared wanted, — said Andrei. — It turned out that I was just another driver who got behind the wheel of this car, and so coincided what exactly the police stopped me. Two hours we dealt with this whole situation, I called the office where you have rented a car. In the end they let me go. When the police realized that I broke nothing, immediately became very good-natured: clapped on the shoulder and wished me good luck, finally advised not to contact such companies.”
Andrew listened to the advice: on the same day, returned the car and demanded paid money for it. Money, of course, not given.
Need a car
History is silent, had passenger to fly in the day, but a complaint to Uber, she wrote. While the complaint of the driver in the United States is even worse than the problems with the police.
“The passenger did not go into details, but simply said that I was stopped by the police. And Uber has blocked me for a week. I could not work at this time. In addition, I lost a good bonus that was calculated. As they say — the avaricious pays twice?” — says the taxi driver.
Uber in the US immediately responds to the customer complaints. The situation with Andrei looked for the company: the police will not be no reason to stop the car, then the driver gave a reason, so he was acting unsafe — ban. And proving his innocence — often the problem is the driver.
“I explained everything, sent the documents. After checking my account unblocked, but weekly earnings I lost. And I promised myself never to resort to such dubious companies,” says Andrew.
He once again thought about it and bought a new car.
“I was very lucky — I got a loan to buy a car at 6% per annum. Took the new Toyota Camry. It costs me $400, but not in a week, a month, — said the guy. — Plus I pay for two insurances: on the car (similar to insurance) and insurance of passengers (required for carriers). So that’s another $400-500 every month. But even so, this is less than half the fee for a rental car.”
Eight million people who need a taxi
So, the question of transport was solved, and Andrew could work for real.
“I work with two companies — Uber and Lyft. It’s great that there is an opportunity here now to combine: less time to spend on the expectation of the customer. In new York, according to conservative estimates, there are over 8 million people, and is actually much more. But even there, sometimes you need to wait until someone needs a taxi. At lunchtime, for example, very little demand in residential areas where there are offices, shops, shopping centers,” said Andrew.
“We in new York earn on travel, no one will pay for something that I just sit in the car. Besides, now the city is actively fighting the traffic: many companies, such as Lyft, there is a limit on the number of “empty”, unused in transportation of passengers by cars on the streets. At rush hour in a certain area can only be a certain number of machines that are not found client. In order not to exceed this value, the application disables the unoccupied drivers — they have to go to another area and look for the order there,” — said the taxi driver.
When to work and when to make
Rates in new York city each species are regulated by the taxi Commission taxi and limousine, the driver has no ability to set your own markup.
“There are six rates depending on the route. A trip out of town also regulated: to city is single fare outside the city is another. In new York it is impossible to be a private taxi driver who got a license, set their prices and started to work: all rates clearly clogged either in the software, like Uber or taxis as traditional taxis,” — said Andrey.
There is, however, a kind of exception — raising the rate from Uber. During rush hours, rainy weather, days of sales, the demand for taxis are much higher than normal, respectively, and the price is determined by a mobile application could grow very significantly. The drivers are satisfied — work the same, but the salary is more.
There is pure new York feature: passage over bridges, through tunnels and on high-speed highways are paid, and payment rests with the passenger.
How much does a Uber driver?
“At Uber, you can earn good money for new York. Even though the company takes an average of 30%, you have $1500 a week. Of that money, however, you need to immediately deduct the cost of gasoline (about $2.67 per gallon (3.7 liters)), payment of insurance and taxes. In America, one of the major responsibilities of any citizen is to pay taxes — can’t mess with that, ‘ said guy. — In General, if a passenger for the trip paid $60, $20 takes Uber and $40 remains the driver. Plus new Yorkers leave a tip — so they have taken”.
What’s it like to go to new York?
“Driving here is certainly easier than, say, in Moscow. Generally, in America, a different culture of driving, the drivers here are more relaxed, go slowly. You will pass the intersection, even if not obliged to do so, will always yield to the pedestrian. But the pedestrians are behaving disgusting popping up on the road when hit and anywhere, not looking around,” says guy.
According to Andrew, in the US, every driver knows that either it will notice a policeman, or he’ll get on camera, but it will be punished. A large fine is not so bad. Here is the point system: after a few misdemeanors, you can easily lose the right to drive. As for the driver, this means the loss of a job.
“I stopped being fussy and started to drive carefully. Stop at yellow, even if behind honking. Because if you are stuck at the crossroads… I’ve got. Wanted to slip, and the red light went on. And I accidentally blocked the way to those moving in the perpendicular street. Policeman came up, the fines are discharged is simple: they have laptops with scanners, you are in the database, you print the receipt, a portable printer from them too. $115 — so I’m not in a hurry. Call themselves Nespelem driver in new York,” says Andrew.
“All money will not earn, and lose, you can: money, health, and the future. I have learned that there is no hurry in new York will not allow to catch if you’re running late. The only possibility to arrive on time and leave in advance. And if all to cut schemitsya — you’ll still be late, but it’s still a very bad man” to share a taxi.
Plans for the future
Uber for Andrew — not the only or even the main income at present. There is a permanent office job with a good schedule. But new York is an expensive city.
“I had plans to get more education, but the market has changed, and yet I postponed the idea. However, not abandoned her. In addition, there is the main work. Uber also good because it allows you to have a flexible schedule. I can turn on and off when I need to work in the evenings or at the weekend if I want to. Besides, this is a good option not only to earn at first, but also to explore the city, its geography. I four years in the United States, two of them work in Uber in new York without guided Navigator”, — said Andrey.
In addition, it is not just a job, it is also an opportunity to meet some nice people.
“And, of course, is communication. This city is the capital of the world, you can meet anyone. About Americans say they are incurious, even uneducated bullshit! 80% of my passengers know about Belarus at least with tennis, hockey. And those who of our country have not heard, when I start to Google, search for it on the map. This is awesome!”, — says Andrew.
But America still has to implement their own ideas, and he is raising funds on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to develop their own business project.
“The idea is to produce glasses under its own brand. Is the frame made of high quality plastic, where the lenses for the view and to which with the help of magnets you can attach the filter. Sun, or, conversely, for bad weather, or reduce the exposure to radiation of the computer screen — I plan to release several options to choose from. Such glasses exist, this is not my invention. My idea is to produce a quality product which will be available worldwide. Irrespective of whether you need an additional filter or requires replacement of the rim — any component will be available for purchase from everywhere. When I tried to find similar points or at least filter them here in new York, you couldn’t do it — there is no such in specialized stores, it is impossible to find online, except on Chinese sites. I want to offer people the opportunity to choose what they need” — to share Andrew.
“America is a great experience, the opportunity to get out of the comfort zone, overcome your fear. It is a new country with absolutely different mentality, different language, different laws. I didn’t grow up here, I had to get used to everything, to learn — not everyone will be able to do it. But America is the school, followed by not afraid of anything anymore,” added the taxi driver.