The Oracle Euro 2020 will be the cat Achilles
February 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Cat Achilles
Cat Achilles is the Oracle of the 2020 European championship, according to “Sport-Express”.
Achilles – hereditary Museum cat, deaf from birth. Permanent “place of work” of côte Saint-Petersburg “Hermitage”.
He already predicted the results of matches of the 2018 world Cup – then FIFA has appointed Achilles the main predictor of the world Cup.
For the 2018 world Cup, he was able to predict the outcome of seven of the nine matches.
The 2020 European championship will be held from 12 June to 12 July in 12 cities of Europe.