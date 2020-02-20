The Orchid show and seminar about Russia: how to spend a weekend in new York (21-23 Feb)
What: photo Exhibition on the visit of Americans in the USSR
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
Read more: the Harriman Institute invites you to an exhibition dedicated to the visit of two American tourists behind the iron curtain. This is not just an exhibition, is a photo essay from photographer hope Herman Wurmfeld.
Hope Herman Wurmfeld is a photographer and author who lives and works in new York. Throughout her career she has exhibited her photographs internationally, has published several books and taught photography at hunter College in new York for over twenty years.
Her work is included in the collections of the Museum of modern art in new York, the National library in Paris, the archive of the National Museum of American history in Washington, the new York public library, the Museum of Ostkhaus in Hagen.
Cost: Free
What: the Orchid Show
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458 Bronx
More info: every year the Botanical gardens of new York city invites visitors to the Orchid show. The exhibition will not only admire the beauty of thousands of blooming orchids, but also learn a lot of new and interesting things about this plant — the peculiarities of his life, about how the researchers of the XIX century was hunting for a rare Orchid flowers, often risking their lives, and also about how he formed a rich collection of orchids Botanical garden.
The exhibition is open daily from 15 February to 28 April (the Botanical garden is closed on Mondays).
Cost: $0-23
What: international winter festival
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: the Schedule of movies and their show — click here.
Read more: Annual film festival takes place from 20 to 29 February 2020 and includes stunning film screenings, class discussion panel, workshops on career development and super-fun party. Visitors will see 89 of films of various genres, from short films and music videos to animated films.
Cost: $5
What: the new York children’s film festival
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: the Festival takes place at several locations, a list of them and schedule the link.
Read more: Is an annual international event attracting thousands of fans of a children’s movie. During the event the audience will see dozens of feature films, vivid more short films and first films of novice animators.
Cost: $14-20
What: Exhibition of works of Ukrainian artists
When: Friday, February 21, 18:00
Where: The Ukrainian Institute of America 2 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075
Read more: Father and son, Irenaeus, and Dorian Yurchuk present an exhibition of mixed works of art, exploring the extreme vision of architectural installations.
Pictures of Irenaeus of Uruka are characterized by a modernist recombination of photographic fragments in a completely abstract combinations, Irenaeus Yurchuk complements their work chromatic paint and other materials to create a detailed schematic of the configuration. The final effect proves a fascinating combination image, pattern, color and texture.
Unlike his father, Dorian Yurchuk develops its own work-sculpture, creating objects, reliefs, and illustrations that are on the edge between painting and sculpture. Works include items and remnants of the construction industry, Yurchuk uses these basic materials to create works full of poetic spirit, living between order and chaos, creation and destruction.
Cost: $0-8
What: a free party on the rooftop.
When: Friday, February 21, from 22:00
Where: The DL, 95 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
Read more: On Fridays on the roof of the DL host to a free party. Guests can meet interesting people, to admire the amazing views of the city and dance to great music.
Cost: Free
What: Seminar about Russia
When: Friday, 21 February, 15:00
Where: Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia at NYU 19 University Pl, Fl 2nd, new York 10003
More info: This report is devoted to the ethnographic study, which Professor Jeremy Morris spent in a small town in Russia and abroad since 2009. Professor Morris will examine the main ideas of his book “everyday post-socialism”.
It will focus on events in recent years — the reaction of ordinary people to the spread of Putinism over the horizon, and on the development of a program of long-term studies of such phenomena in Russia.
Cost: Free
What: Russian folk tales and folklore for children
When: Saturday, February 22, from 11:30
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites children to enjoy classic folk tales and folklore, favorite songs, and also participate in games and other entertainment.
Cost: Free
What: meeting with the Director of the theatre in the Russian language
When: Saturday, February 22, with
Where: Kings Highway Library 2115 Ocean Ave. (nr. Kings Highway) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites everyone to meet with artistic Director and Director of the theater “STEPS” Vyacheslav Steppe and its actors.
Also, guests will be presented with scenes from a new play.
Cost: Free
What: Literary readings in Russian
When: Saturday, February 22, 14:00
Where: Tompkins Square Library 331 East 10th Street New York, NY 10009
More info: Vadim Pevzner — Russian poet. In 1984 he moved to France. Since 1990 in the USA. Graduated from the graduate school of the art Institute of Chicago in the field of experimental cinema. He taught art history at new York University and other educational institutions.
Cost: Free
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6009
[name] => exhibition
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vystavka
)
exhibition
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14454
[name] => Russian
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => na-russkom
)
in Russian
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark