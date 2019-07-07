The organizer of the festival Roxodus changed the version of the event is cancelled (PHOTOS)

The current head of MF LIVE Inc., the company behind the failed festival Roxodus now changed her tune, explaining why a four-day concert in the open air was cancelled.

In his statement released to journalists on Saturday, the Fab Loranger accuses his former partner Mike Dunphy for embezzlement of “millions”, calling the real reason why next week there will be a concert .

“Our specific role in the project was to provide funding, writes Loranger. – We have invested millions of dollars. We relied on Mr. Dunphy, his assurances and his advice that all will be properly. It is now clear that it is not. We have lost everything.”

The company originally announced that the concert was cancelled due to rainy weather.

“Over the past several months, our Playground at the airport Edenvale great suffered from wet weather, which ultimately affected our ability to conduct the festival,” this phrase appeared on the web site Roxodus on Wednesday.

Former partner of Loranger, Dunphy, called the allegations “ridiculous.”

“This is an incorrect statement, said Dunphy. – I do not agree with this statement, and the facts will open and show you otherwise.”

The concert was to be held from 11th to 13th July, near Wasaga beach, where, as proudly announced by the organizers , will perform such famous musicians as Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Nickelback and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Dunphy left MF Live Inc. to cancel Roxodus.

On Wednesday, the police confirmed that they are investigating against a former employee, but have not confirmed whether this is due to the concert.

After the cancellation of the concert ticket holders threw their disappointment on social networks.

In a statement on Friday Dunphy wrote: “I didn’t steal the money, as is widely stated in social networks. I did not participate in decisions regarding the music festival ROXODUS at the time of its abolition”.

Meanwhile, the company selling tickets Eventbrite replied to ticket holders on Saturday, hoping for a few to calm them down.

“After several attempts to contact and to return the funds from the organizers Roxodus, we didn’t even get any hints that they will refund ticket holders money, – it is told in the company message. – We believe that audiences deserve to get their money, so we created a programme to help fans to fully compensate all ticket holders for Roxodus, and at the same time we continue to seek a refund from the makers of the festival.”

Loranger told reporters by email that the company is “pleased to learn” that the owners of the tickets will be refunded.

“This, of course, the most important thing” – he wrote.