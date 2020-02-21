The organizers banned the final duel of views between fury and Wilder
Deontay Wilder (left) and Tyson fury
Today before the championship fight for the WBC heavyweight title between American DevTeam Wilder (42-0-1, 40 KO) and Briton Tyson fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) must go through the traditional procedure of weighing. After which it was planned to hold the second and final duel views.
However, the Athletic Commission of the state of Nevada banned the boxers to hold this duel, according to Boxingnews24.com.
The decision was made for security purposes in connection with arranged them in a brawl during a previous press conference.
Earlier it was reported that both fighters will earn no less than $ 25 million. for the upcoming fight.
The rematch between fury and Wilder will be held on the night of February 23 in Las Vegas. On the line of battle is the championship belt, which is now owned by the American.
In the first fight fury and Wilder judges split decision recorded a draw (113-113, 115-111, 112-114).