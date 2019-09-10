The organizers of the Olympic games in 2020 expect the threat of the Typhoon in the Game
Deputy Executive Director of the Tokyo Bureau to conduct the 2020 Olympics Yasuo Mori said that the organizers do not exclude that during the world sports forum Japan will cover the Typhoon, and ready to impact any natural disasters, according to Inside the Games.
Mori made his statement after attending the test event in karate. That day, Tokyo was covered by a powerful Typhoon Faxai, amestecuri more than 900 thousand homes: according to the Agency Kyodo News, three people were killed and more than 30 were injured, and the wind speed exceeded 200 km/h.
“The Typhoon is the problem that is to be expected during the Olympics. We can anticipate all the consequences of the cataclysm, especially in relation to transport and other issues”, – quotes the edition of Maury.
We will remind, the Olympic games in Tokyo will be held in the period from 24 July to 9 August 2020.