The organizers presented the design of the medals of the Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo (photos)
The organizers of the XXII summer Olympic games of 2020 in Tokyo, the launch of which is scheduled exactly one year later, presented the medals ‘ design.
It is noteworthy that the awards were made from recycled smartphones, laptops and tablets, reported on the official website of the International Olympic Committee.
We will add that program to collect unused electronic devices for the manufacture of medals were launched by the Japanese authorities in 2017. According to the authors ideas, such event gave an opportunity to every citizen of the Country of the rising sun not only to contribute to the protection of the environment, but also to have a hand in the organization of the Olympic games.
The weight of each coin is 550 grams.
The Olympics will take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020.
Note that at the Olympics, also claimed the Madrid and Istanbul.