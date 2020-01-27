The organizing Committee of the Olympic games-2022 canceled ceremony countdown to the start of the competitions in Beijing
The organizing Committee of the winter Olympics in 2022 have decided to cancel the ceremonial start of the countdown to the start of the competition, according to “Sport-Express”.
The procedure was to be held in Beijing at the stadium “bird’s nest”.
“Yes, the stadium event was canceled, no events, – quotes words of the representative of the organizing Committee of the edition. – The outbreak is very serious, we must not allow any risks. If there is information we will let you know later”.
Winter Olympics 2022 will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February. Paralympic games – from 4 to 13 March.
At the end of December last year, China was informed about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan. The number of infected reached more than 2 thousand people, 81 of them died.