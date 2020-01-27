The organizing Committee of the Olympic games-2022 canceled ceremony countdown to the start of the competitions in Beijing

Оргкомитет Олимпиады-2022 отменил церемонию обратного отсчета до старта соревнований в Пекине

The organizing Committee of the winter Olympics in 2022 have decided to cancel the ceremonial start of the countdown to the start of the competition, according to “Sport-Express”.

The procedure was to be held in Beijing at the stadium “bird’s nest”.

“Yes, the stadium event was canceled, no events, – quotes words of the representative of the organizing Committee of the edition. – The outbreak is very serious, we must not allow any risks. If there is information we will let you know later”.

Winter Olympics 2022 will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February. Paralympic games – from 4 to 13 March.

At the end of December last year, China was informed about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan. The number of infected reached more than 2 thousand people, 81 of them died.

