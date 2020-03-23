The organizing Committee of the Olympic games in 2020 was decided to abandon the use of torches in the Olympic torch relay – media
The organizing Committee of the summer Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo, scheduled for the period from 24 July to 9 August, decided to change the format of the Olympic torch relay and to cancel the use of torches, according to Japanese publication NHK.
Relay participants will walk with lanterns-candle holders.
Torches will not be used until, until the international Olympic Committee (IOC) will not take a final decision about the Olympics in Tokyo.
In addition, according to the organizers, this version of the relay is less attractive from the point of view of the audience, who are unlikely to gather EN masse along the route.
We will remind, the Olympic flame was lit in Greece on March 12 and delivered to Japan not in the traditional way because of the pandemic coronavirus – plane on March 20.