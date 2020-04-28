The organizing Committee of the Olympic games in Tokyo cancelable and Games in 2021
Yoshiro Mori
It is not excluded that the Olympic games in Tokyo will be held in 2021, if the situation with the spread of the coronavirus will not be brought under control.
Such concerns were expressed by the Chairman of the organizing Committee of the Olympic games Yoshiro Mori.
“In this case, Games will be cancelled. Earlier the Olympiad was canceled because of the war, but this time we’re fighting an invisible enemy.
But if the Olympics will be held after the victory of the world over the virus, it will be competitions that will be many times more valuable than the previous Olympic games”, – quotes the words of the official Nikkan Sports.
In addition, Mori noted that the organizers faced another problem. The fact that the condominiums, which will have to accommodate athletes and officials during the sporting event all sold out. And the owners of the “Olympic” estate was supposed to move into their housing in August this year And they will have to postpone the housewarming party for a year.
And this factor is a problem, both for investors and for the organizers of the Games.
We will remind, originally the Olympics were scheduled for the period from 24 July to 9 August 2020, but the pandemic is in the early stages it was moved to summer 2021.