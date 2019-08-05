The original movie with David Bowie will record in a series
The picture was published in 1976.
According to Kurtzman, the series will overlap with the film and book is the fountainhead (a novel by Walter TEVIS 1963), “but if you have not watched the movie or read the book — it is normal””.
He promised that viewers will get “a completely unique experience.” The Kurtzman admitted that the creators of the future of the series impressed the emotional points of the book and the visual style of the film.
Lumet said that they will not try to repeat the movie with Bowie, and will focus on a different idea — whatever character was in the modern world.
The cast will be announced later. Premiere date of the show is not yet defined. It is known that it will be broadcast on the video service CBS All Access.
“The man who fell to Earth” Nicolas Rouga was released in 1976. Bowie plays an alien who came to Earth in search of water for their civilization, but in the process got carried away and left to live among the people.