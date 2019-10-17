The Oscar-winning actress was taken to hospital after car accident (photo, video)
56-year-old American actress Helen hunt, winner of the award “Oscar”, was in Los Angeles in a serious accident. Hunt was a passenger of the car in the accident overturned at the intersection. The movie star was rushed to the hospital with complaints of pain. A few hours later she was released home. Serious injuries, the actress did not receive.
The status of other participants of the accident is not specified.
A video from the scene of the incident was published by TMZ.
Helen hunt is known for such films “never been Better”, “What women want”, “cast away”, “Pay it forward”.
