The OSCE is concerned about the searches in the office of the Public television in Ukraine (PHOTO)

The representative of the Organization for security and cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on freedom of the media Harlem Desir on Friday expressed concern searches that were held in the office of the National public broadcasting company of Ukraine (NOTE).

“I am concerned about today’s searches at [the office] NOTE and the homes of media managers social media. I urge the authorities to refrain from any pressure on the independence of public media,” the statement Désirat in the microblog Twitter.

On Friday, the State Bureau of investigation (RRT) of Ukraine conducted a search in the office NOTE, reports TASS. Investigative actions were in the pre-trial investigation of the criminal case on possible illegal actions of officials of the broadcasting company, namely abuse of official position with the purpose of obtaining unlawful benefit for himself or other persons or entities.

One of the searches were conducted at the Chairman of the Board NOTE Zurab Alasania. According to a source in the RRG, searches related to “financial highlights”, informs news Agency “Ukrainian news”.

Note 31 Feb Zurab Alasania was dismissed at a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the company. It had to do with how the NOTE covered the work of the then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

In the published document, explaining the decision to dismiss, stated that Alasania “is not organized broadcasting of the channel “UA: the First” as “public-political channel” or as “information and public-political broadcasting with elements of enlightenment”, and because “channel not lit up quickly or is not covered at all (apart from short mentions in the news)” number of events with participation of the President.

It is also noted that Alasania misunderstood the principle of “removal from power”, which led “to the full de-politicization of news” that “directly contradicts the mission “to provide accurate and balanced information about Ukraine and the world.”

Later, Alasania was reinstated.

He Zurab Alasania considers that the searches can be associated with the claim of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bogdan. The official filed a lawsuit to the Shevchenko district court of Kiev against the investigative journalists of the program “Schemes” with the requirement to refute false information about yourself. It was reported last week, RBC Ukraine.

According to Alasania, the security forces came to him with a warrant for the seizure of documents and electronic media. “Behaved very politely and quietly, the door didn’t break, the house is not overturned. Took some old copies of some old working papers and the proceedings of the conference of the Council of Europe for strategic development “Suspilno” (“Public” TV channel. – Approx. NEWSru.com), “wrote Alasania on the page in Facebook.

Alasania stressed that he was ready to further interrogation. But “if it becomes clear that in this way the pressure in order to straighten the channel, to be silent we will not,” added the Chairman of the Board.