The OSCE verdict of the parliamentary elections in Belarus
Elections to the Chamber of representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, on 17 November, according to representatives of the OSCE, did not meet international standards. Recall that the presidential elections are to be held on 30 August 2020 on the day of the birth of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader intends to participate in them.
As reported by “Deutsche Welle”, the results of the elections to the Belarusian Parliament has not made any opposition candidate. The Central election Commission declared the elections valid and said that the turnout has made 77,22 percent.
Meanwhile, international observers stated that the elections took place peacefully, but was accompanied by doubts about the objectivity of the electoral process. “Fundamental freedoms were not respected and the integrity of the electoral process was not properly guaranteed in the parliamentary elections in Belarus, despite the increase in the number of registered candidates”, — stated in pre-trial detention.
“In the state where the authority and independence of Parliament are limited, and fundamental freedoms as voters and candidates infringe, there is a danger of turning parliamentary elections into a formality”, — said the OSCE special coordinator Margareta Cedarfield. According to her, the elections demonstrated “a total lack of respect for democratic obligations.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke out about the Union with Russia and complained that the Russians put up barriers to trade.
