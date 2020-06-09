The owner “Chelsea” has bought a painting of Munch “the Scream” for $ 120 million, media
The owner London “Chelsea” Roman Abramovich has bought at auction Sotheby’s a picture of Norwegian artist Edvard Munch’s “the Scream,” reports championat.com referring to telegram channel Sotheby’s Life.
The purchase price amounted to $ 120 million Abramovich bought one of the four options of famous paintings. “The scream” series of paintings by Munch, which was created between 1893 and 1910.
The source close to the businessman, the purchase is denied. Furthermore, in the English press about the sale of the painting by Munch was not reported.
Previously Abramovich bought the new property. According to the source, in the possession of Russian billionaire was Villa in Israel, the purchase of which he spent $ 64.5 million, This house became the most expensive in the country, and the transaction record. For Abramovich, this is the third property in Israel.
Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. After 29 rounds, “retired”, scored 48 points and occupy fourth place in the standings of the English Premier League, the restart which is scheduled for June 17.
Recall that one of the variants of “the Scream” was sold in July 2012 at a Sotheby’s auction for $ of 119.9, becoming the most expensive, at that time, a work of art, gone under the hammer at a public auction.