The owner of a cafe in China dyed dogs “a Panda” that brought the wrath of the animal (photo, video)
The owner of a cafe in the Chinese city of Chengdu to attract more visitors, dyed their dogs breed Chow-Chow, giving them the coloring of a Panda. As reported by CNN, after the video spread on social networks, animal advocates around the world are extremely outraged, calling it a mockery of the poor dogs. They offered to paint the owner of the café in black and white. “Dogs and cats love their human companions, regardless of how they look. Why are we not reciprocate such kindness?”, — wrote in the comments.
The owner claims that the painting his Pets didn’t hurt, as the paint was organic and specially imported from Japan. Repaint six puppies cost in the amount of $ 212 each. According to him, the dog is feeling “healthy and happy”.
However, veterinarians believe that the painting could damage the fur and skin of animals.
See also: Queen melodrama: the horse falls and skillfully pretends to be dead when someone tries to sit on it astride.
See also: Hyena rescued wild boar from the leopard.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter