The owner of belt WBA compared with Lomachenko sparring with shadow Boxing
John Joe Nevin
The owner of belt WBA International in the second Featherweight John Joe Nevin (14-0, 4 KO’s) spoke about his feelings that he experienced, sparrings with the world champion in easy weight under version WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s).
According to 32-year-old Irishman, he was shocked by the speed of the Ukrainian.
“It was like shadow Boxing, it is so difficult to get on it. He allows himself to be hit only if thus preparing you for something. So, if you get that second success, he’s two steps ahead and have already planned well to hit you,” said the Nevin Boxing News 24.
“He springwe 20-uncivic gloves, while the rest – in 14, 16 uncivic. He sparringe with weights on his feet and is still as fast as and usually faster than anyone springuel.
He’s just incredible,” said a colleague, “high-tech” at the Boxing shop.