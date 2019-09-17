The owner of “Golden ball” and the bride Buffon: become known for leading the gala evening of FIFA in “La…
Monday, September 23, in the famous theater “La Scala” in Milan will host the annual awards ceremony of the FIFA The Best. The names of the winners will be named in several nominations: the best player (expect for the prize Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk), the coach, the goalkeeper of the year, author of the most beautiful goal and the symbolic team of the year. In voting for the award for The Best were journalists, head coaches and captains of national teams from around the world, as well as fans.
Official website of FIFA released the names of leading the ceremony. They will be a legendary Dutch football player Rud Gullit and a famous Italian TV presenter Ilaria D’amico.
Recall that the 57-year-old Gullit, the former star of AC Milan and the Netherlands national team, European champion, winner of the “Golden ball”-1987. D’amico is one of the most famous Italian personalities in the world of sporting events, and at the same time the bride and the mother of three sons goalkeeper of Juventus Gianluigi Buffon (Gigi she’s older by five years).
Ilaria D’amico and Gianluigi Buffon
Ores Of Gullit
The famous Dutch trio of Milan — Rud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rajkard
Note that the awards ceremony in Milan will be broadcast live on FIFA.com and channel of FIFA on YouTube.
