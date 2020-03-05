The owner of “Golden ball” was detained in another country for a fake passport
March 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ronaldinho
Champion 2002 world in the Brazil team, winner of the “Golden ball”-2005 Ronaldinho was arrested in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, according to AS.
At the request of the Minister of internal Affairs of Euclid Acevedo, the former star of “Barcelona”, “Paris Saint-Germain and Milan” moved to Paraguay fake passport.
Police have raided the hotel room, where he stopped the Brazilian.
As noted, Ronaldinho had to be present at the presentation of the free medical care program for children.
We will remind, two years ago Ronaldinho was selected because of the debt passport.