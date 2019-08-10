The owner of “Golden ball” world Cup 2010 ended his career (photo, video)
40 years of the famous Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan has announced that ends his football career.
“After 21 years of speaking I decided to finish professional career. Ended with a wonderful stage of life, full of incredible memories and emotions. However, ahead of new challenges. I am grateful to all who accompanied me on this journey,” wrote the player on his Twitter page.
Note that over the years football performances Forlan played for ten clubs in Argentina, England, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Japan, Uruguay and India. The last club Diego has become Hong Kong “Kitchy”, which the Uruguayan spent 7 matches in the spring of 2018, after which received the status of a free agent.
In the collection of trophies Forlani — the championship of England (“Manchester United” in 2003) and Uruguay (Penarol in 2016), victory in the Europa League and the UEFA super Cup (atlético in 2010), the America’s Cup with the national team in 2011, and the title of best player and top scorer of the 2010 world Cup.
Diego Forlan received the Golden ball for the best player of the 2010 world Cup
