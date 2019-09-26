The owner of Spartak Moscow is a fan of Kiev “Dynamo”, – the ex-first racket of the world
Yevgeny Kafelnikov
The former first racket of the world Yevgeny Kafelnikov went through tough game Moscow “Spartak” after a tough victory over the team of the Second League – “KAMAZ” (2:1) in a match 1/16 Cup-finals of Russia.
“The whole team is a piece of trash. The coach is useless, the owner is a big fan of Kiev “Dynamo”. I feel sorry for the true fans of Russia’s most popular team,” wrote the 45-year-old winner of two tournaments “the Grand slam” on Twitter.
Recall Kafelnikov is an avid fan of “Spartacus” with years of experience.
After 10 rounds “Spartak” took 7th place in the Russian Premier League, having 14 points.
We will add that team owner is a Russian businessman, billionaire,Vice-President of LUKOIL Leonid Fedun.