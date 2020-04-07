The owner of “Stoke city” donated 10 million pounds to fight COVID-19
April 7, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Denise Coates
The President of football club “Stoke city” Denise Coates, who is also the owner and head of one of the largest betting companies in the world bet365, donated to the Fund to combat coronavirus University hospitals of North Midlands 10 million pounds, reports the Stoke Sentinel.
The funds will go to support the staff and patients of the Royal hospital from Stoke’s and Staffordshire hospital.
We will remind, “Stoke city” is on 17-th place among 24 teams of the championship.