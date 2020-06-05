The owner of the bakery gave 800 cakes to graduates to support them during a pandemic
High school graduation and pandemic coronavirus — a difficult combination for young Americans who graduated from the last class this year. A bakery owner from Minnesota decided to support the young people and give them more than 800 cakes to celebrate the end of school, writes Fox News.
Bill Hanish Islands, the owner of a bakery and café Hanisch, wanted to prepare something sweet for high school students who graduated from high school in Red Wing this year. He originally planned to bake and give cake to all 220 graduates of the school. But the rumors quickly spread, and other schools, parents, local residents and business owners donated money requested to bake cakes for their graduates.
In the end, to date, Hanisch Bakery has produced more than 800 decorated cakes for the graduates of 2020 12 schools, said the Hanish Islands.
“It started as an idea to support our graduates here in Red Wing, but the idea grew and blossomed. We accept donations because 12 schools and 800 of the cake is a lot of baking!”, — he joked.
Recognizing that making cakes was “unselfish labor” for employees, the Hanish Islands called the support of the local community “absolutely stunning”.
Although times are difficult, Baker said he hopes that free cakes will encourage high school students to celebrate their achievements and look forward to a brighter future.
“Life is sometimes baffling… but it’s a way to show the graduates that their environment will support them now and in the future,” said the Hanish Islands.
According to the Star Tribune, a 7-inch (17-centimeter) dual-layer cakes usually sold for 28 dollars, and donations cover the cost of consumables. The bakery will not receive any monetary benefit for their work.
