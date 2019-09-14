The owner of the bar in Krasnogorsk, where he killed the GRU special forces, was released from prison in Armenia (PHOTO)

The owner of the bar “beer house” in the Krasnogorsk district of the Moscow region Tigran Aganyan (previously mentioned in the media under the name Krikor Ohanian), whom the Russian investigators suspect of involvement in the participation in a mass fight, which resulted in the murder of former member of spetsnaz GRU Nikita Belyankin, was released from jail in Armenia, reports TASS with reference to the lawyer of one of defendants in the case about the murder of commando Narek Kostanyan.

“Russia has demanded further extension of the term of arrest, and Aganyan was released from detention in Armenia,” – said the defender.

Aganyan is one of the defendants in the case about the murder of Belyankina. He has absconded and left Russia the next day after the conflict.

In Armenia in late July, he was arrested and detained for 40 days for a decision on his extradition to Russia on request of the Russian intelligence services.

Thus, according to the lawyer Kostanyan, the case against Aganan in Russia have not been terminated. “He is still a defendant in a criminal case about the murder of commando. If he returns to Russia, at the crossing of the state border will be detained and arrested,” – said the lawyer.

Earlier it was reported that Aganyan turned himself in law enforcement bodies of Armenia. After his arrest, the General Prosecutor of the Republic sent a request to Russian colleagues for the materials of the criminal case against him, to begin the process of criminal prosecution. Russia, however, these materials are not provided.

We will remind, the former member of spetsnaz GRU Nikita Belyankin tried to break up the fighting at the cafe on Novotushinskiy street in the neighborhood of Putilkovo in Krasnogorsky district in the night of 2 June. As a result, Belyankin was killed, another man wounded. installed 11 defendants, nine of whom were detained and arrested by the Krasnogorsk court in the Moscow region.

The brothers hamlet and Grant Hairapetian and unemployed Sergey Hogane a consequence was charged with murder, attempted murder and hooliganism. The other defendants charged with hooliganism. Guilt they do not recognize.

In the framework of a criminal investigation has also been declared wanted Hovhannes Hayrapetyan, who pleaded guilty to murder, citing the temporary insanity and self-defence, but has absconded. The location of its consequence is not established.