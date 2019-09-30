The owner of the fashion store: online “declassified” potential mother daughter Sergey Lazarev
Popular Russian singer Sergey Lazarev on the eve of a candid conversation with TV presenter Leroy Kudryavtseva in the show “the Secret in-a-million” revealed their main secret life for the last year and a half, showing his daughter Anna.
In the course of the conversation in Leroy Sergey showed photos from the family archive with her daughter, including the first of joint the with her hands than touched by how the whole Studio and Lera Kudryavtsev. However, to disclose the name of the biological mother he did not share only some details about the development of Anna Sergeyevna, and how and by what criteria he chose a surrogate mother.
Meanwhile, netizens posted a photo of the alleged mother of Nikita and Anna. In their opinion, such is a longtime friend of Sergei Anna Belodedov, the website “gossip”.
It was mentioned by Philip, accidentally progovarivat that often at dinner, Sergey and Anna Belodedov.
Then “drain” Philip was not treated adequately by the public, however, after the statement of the singer’s fans compared the photo of Nikita and Anna Belodedov, and noticed the incredible similarities. Whether this information is true is not known. Also unknown is the reaction of Sergey Lazarev on the rumors.
About Anna Belodedov know that she is the owner of shop of fashionable clothes. During the broadcast of “Eurovision-2019” pictures of her with Sergei accidentally flashed the television, as if the artist accidentally showed the screen of his phone.
Known fact that when choosing an apartment in 2018 Sergei also took into account the opinion of an important person, and after some time the apartment was inspected it Belotelova. This information shared by the employee of Agency of real estate, which just collaborated Lazarev.
It is noteworthy that some time ago in mass media there were rumors about replenishment in the family of the artist, but at that time he denied this information. Apparently the artist was not ready to reveal this secret. This fact, however, is hardly surprising given the fact that my son Lazarev told the public only after two and a half years after his birth.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Sergey Lazarev for the first time revealed the official photos with the baby. A family snapshot he shared on his page in Instagram. In the photo the singer poses with a senior son Nikita and little Anne, which was a year old.
