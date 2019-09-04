The owner of the Olympic medals was found dead a week later searches
Spain found the body of the famous former Alpine skier 56-year-old Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, missing on 24 August, according to Marca.
The last time the former athlete was seen driving the car. Ochoa went on a campaign without a mobile phone, and family after are unable to contact her, sounded the alarm. August 29 Ochoa was looking for in a mountain area in the North of Madrid, but a few days later could only find her a black Mercedes and a bag with documents. And on Wednesday, September 4, the civil guard (in search of was attended by 200 policemen and 150 civilians) found a woman’s corpse, identified by relatives skier. It is reported that the body was 2.5 hours away from where I was car. According to experts, a former athlete died about seven to ten days ago.
By the way, Ochoa brought Spain its first Olympic medal at the winter Games, winning bronze in the giant slalom at the Olympic games of 1992 in Albertville. It is worth noting that the Spaniards have won only two medals at the winter Olympics. Winner of first prize — elder brother of Blanca, Francisco Fernandez Ochoa won gold in the slalom in 1972 at Sapporo.
Photo marca.com
