The owner refused to pay: house cleaning-dump in new York are paid by taxpayers
The authorities of new York will pay for a house cleaning in Queens (new York), turned into a garbage dump, at the expense of taxpayers. This writes the New York Post.
The homeowner Mahindra has Ramlal, which in 2015 has accumulated fines in the amount of $343 thousand, has said it will not pay a cent for cleaners hired by the city for garbage in his yard.
Ramlal was told that he could not understand why the city had not offered to restore order in egdware when the tenant Carmina Bhimal just started to create the dump.
“I wish they did this instead of giving me so many fines, he said Ramlal after seven cleaners from a private company arrived to his house, adding that he is grateful that the city was removed.
Although city officials have confirmed that paying the bill at the expense of the taxpayers, they could not tell where this will lead, and not once explained why they pay independent contractors instead of having to use employees of the sanitary Department.
On the second day, the team got in the house, but were forced to immediately cease their actions due to the fact that the house is infested with fleas.
Cleaners saw fleas jumping from their clothes. Later they made mountains of garbage in the backyard.
Workers filled a 16-foot truck U-Haul a lot of black garbage bags filled with spoiled clothes and other smelly garbage — the stench of which cleaners are had from time to time to go outside to get some air.
“The cleaning could take days,” said one of the workers, climbing to a bunch of garbage to get to the backyard.
The complaints of neighbors and residents of the district to the city authorities for years unheeded. The story is about Dom-junkyard, filled up 2 floors with bags of garbage, did not hit the media.
Thursday, September 5, representatives of the city authorities visited the owner’s house to convince him to restore order, because this debris can cause fire and dangerous to health.
The landlord and his two friends filled the van dozens of garbage bags, making several trips to garbage collection, he said a few days to restore order.
Tenant Shimul, a former friend Ramlal, was taken away in an ambulance for psychiatric examination, at the moment she is in the hospital center of Queens.
Was ramlal said the debris was “treasure” of Bhimal, and that she was “upset” because of the cleaning.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Residential building in Queens has turned into a real dump. In the courtyard with mountains of garbage bags filled with various debris, they reach the second floor window.