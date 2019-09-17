The owner took revenge on the cat, budushemu it every morning in 4 hours
All cats love to sleep, but what I can’t understand these animals, so that the fact that people are also not averse to a sweet NAP.
Or they are aware of this, but they don’t care. In any case, every cat owner is often awakened early on the morning of his insolent pet.
A cat named Italika is not an exception from the above. His poor owner wakes up every morning at 4 a.m. because it wakes up the animal unceremoniously. Writer Nicholas Tecosky from Atlanta (USA) decided to take revenge on his cat.
The video shows this terrible revenge in all its glory. Nicholas also decided to Wake up his cat, but only 4 hours of the day when his dream was the most sweet and strong.