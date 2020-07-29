The owners of the hotel in Michigan for two years was accused of racism because of the flag of Norway at the entrance
In the US the owners of the hotel two years was accused of racism and plagued with complaints. All because the locals confused the Norway flag with a Confederate flag that says “Medusa”.
In 2018, the Americans, grey and Kiersten of Offenbacher moved to the small town of St. Johns in Michigan. There they opened a hotel called “Scandinavian pineapple” in the mansion during the Civil war.
Grandfather Kiersten of Offenbecher was born in Norway, so the couple decided to hang in front of the hotel just two flags — the American and Norwegian, to honor the memory of ancestors.
However, two years later, the Norwegian flag had to be removed. And all because of the fact that local people too often confuse it with the Confederate flag, which is now widely perceived as a symbol of racism.
In fact, the flags are very similar. Yes, they have the same gamma: red background, white and blue stripes. That’s only on the Confederate flag shows the white stars — the number of members of the Confederate States of America. The flag of Norway is nothing there. But, judging by the words of Offenbecher, the residents of St. John’s are not particularly accustomed.
It looks like the flag of Norway:
And so — the Confederate flag:
The first complaints about the Norwegian flag came almost immediately after they moved into town. Wife went to the store and talked with the owner. He mentioned that other buyers had discussed with him “the Scandinavian pineapple.” First Offenbecher happy — yay, talk about them! But then a couple said that they just considered it racist because of the Confederate flag.
This continued for two years. Offenbacher received dozens of complaints and angry comments in social networks “Scandinavian pineapple.” They were required to immediately lower the flag of the Confederacy, were called racists. Someone was not limited to comments on social media and come to him personally.
In the end, Offenbacher gave up and removed both flags, Norwegian and American. The couple reported it in social networks. Sympathizers suggested, and still return to the Norwegian flag, but the owners refused. This will not happen until Offenbecher not figure out how to make the residents of St Johns were able to distinguish the Norway flag from the Confederate flag.
