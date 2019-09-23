The owners of the L200 and Pajero Sport — the oldest among all the owners of Mitsubishi
In this study the experts found that the average age of the owners of Mitsubishi L200 and Pajero Sport was 42 years.
Specialists in 2013 — 2019 interviewed the owners of Mitsubishi and came to the conclusion that the average age is 38 years, however, the analysis of a specific model, this figure may differ significantly.
In particular, the owners of Mitsubishi Outlander crossovers on average for 39 years, and the owners of Pajero and ASX, the figure is 41 years old. For those who prefer to move around on the Mitsubishi Carisma and Colt, on average 37 years old while the youngest respondents were the owners of Mitsubishi Lancer — their average age was 34 years.
The study involved more than 5,9 thousand respondents aged 18 to 65 years, taking into account the model, the number of questionnaires which amounted to no less than 150 pieces.