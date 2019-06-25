“The pain became unbearable”: “tree man” asks to amputate his hands (brutal pics)

June 25, 2019

28-year-old Abul Baganda from Bangladesh known by the nickname “tree Man” because his body is covered with ugly-looking growths warts. Some time ago he asked the doctor to amputate his hand because of the unbearable pain that he feels, writes Aisa One.

2016 young man went through 25 surgeries to remove growths on the hands and feet. They are all a consequence of the development of a rare disorder called warty dysplasia of the epidermis, which worldwide are currently diagnosed only 200 people.

“I am no longer able to bear the pain. I can’t sleep at night. Asked doctors to cut off my hands, because it can bring at least some relief. Of course, life without arms was like a nightmare, but this gives me hope on getting rid of endless pain attacks”,— said Abdul.

His mother Amina Bibi supported the request of his son. “At least it will relieve the pain. Now it’s like he’s in hell,” she explained.

In 2017, after the next operations, the doctors believed that I could defeat this disease and she’s not coming back. But the disease continued to progress. Warty dysplasia of the epidermis — a rare hereditary disorder of the skin that causes the appearance of large warts. They mostly occur on areas of the body exposed to sun like hands, feet, face and ears.

It is believed that the patient’s compromised immune system, due to which he faced with viruses that trigger warts like herpes. The disease is incurable and the tumors removed surgically as they occur.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Samanta Lal sen (Samanta Lal Sen) noted that seven of the doctors will hold a consultation to develop for Bandara optimal treatment. “He expressed his desire, — said the doctor. — However, we think about what decision will be best for him”.

At the same time, the Prime Minister assured that the man does not have to pay for treatment.

According to the medical resource uptodate, just the world has been described and registered 501 case of this rare disease.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the Briton with “mittens” on his hands lost their fingers due to the threat of the disease.

