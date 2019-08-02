The pair skipped Breakfast and hit the jackpot

| August 2, 2019 | News | No Comments
Пара пропустила завтрак и сорвала джекпот

In the American city of Meade, Kansas, the couple skipped Breakfast due to the lack of space in the restaurant and hit the jackpot. About this Bagnet learned from the news portal UPI.

Jennifer Fisher recalls how she and her husband went on a Sunday morning in the restaurant and found that institution overcrowded. Then the Americans stopped at the store to grab a couple of sandwiches home, and bought three lottery tickets.

The woman said, I forgot about the raffle until the spouse is not reminded to check the results. “I brought one of the tickets closer to the light and could not believe my eyes. My husband’s hands were shaking. It was a real shock!” — shared emotions Fisher.

Lucky wife won 25 thousand dollars. They plan to spend the prize money to pay off debt and travel to Las Vegas.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.