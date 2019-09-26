The Palace announced his engagement to the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth Princess Beatrice (photo)
Buckingham Palace officially announced the engagement of Princess Beatrice of York — granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married 34-year-old Italian businessman-millionaire Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi, They started Dating a little more than 11 months ago. The wedding will take place next year.
The photo in honor of the engagement of Beatrice posing in green dress with floral print from Zimmerman cost 735 dollars, with a bracelet from Cartier for 3370 dollars. And on the finger of her shining platinum ring with a diamond weight of 3.5 carats and cost about 125 thousand dollars, presented to the bride.
It is reported that the couple became engaged during a recent holiday in Italy.
From Edoardo has a year-old son Christopher, nicknamed Wolfie from a previous relationship with artist Dara on this one Juan — Chinese, born in the United States.
At the moment, Beatrice is the only one without its own family of all adult grandchildren of the Queen.
Beatrice and Edoardo (the Earl’s son and socialite) know for a long time. They met as children because their families have friendly relations. However, young people looked at each other with different eyes, faced on October 12, the wedding of a younger sister, Beatrice — Princess Eugenie. Edoardo was among the guests, but was then without his girlfriend Gifts. Soon he left Juan and between him and the Princess had an affair.
Beatrice long was unlucky in love. She was in a few relationships that ended in nothing. So, it is a long time met with businessman Dave Clark. In 2016 they broke up, as Princess demanded that he marry her. He refused, saying that he is not ready for family life. Last year, Clark went to the altar with another woman.
Younger sister Beatrice, Princess Eugenie got married in October last year for Jack Brooksbank.
