The Palace released a very nice photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince George in honor of the beginning of school
Kensington Palace has published a charming photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince George in honor of the beginning of school daughter Kate Middleton and Prince William.
As wrote earlier “FACTS”, a four-year Charlotte today, September 5, first went to the London school Thomas’s Battersea, where for two years learning her six-year-old brother.
It is reported that the picture was taken in the morning on the steps of the Palace — before the family went to school. George and Charlotte are standing, arm in arm, dressed in dark blue uniforms with the emblem of Thomas’s Battersea — reading the book red unicorn.
Both a casual smile. And George demonstrates the lack of front teeth.
Although the authorship of the picture is not specified, perhaps the children were shot by their mother Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge, seriously fascinated by photography itself, the official portraits of sons and daughters.
And that was the official portrait of George in honor of his first day at school two years ago
Charlotte to school accompanied by parents and elder brother
