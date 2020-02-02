The Palestinians have threatened to break off all relations with Israel and the United States
The head of Palestinian autonomy Mahmud Abbas has declared that his administration would sever all ties, including cooperation in security, with Israel and the United States because of disagreement with the plan of peaceful settlement of the middle East conflict, proposed this week by US President Donald trump, writes “Radio Freedom”.
Speaking in Cairo at a meeting of foreign Ministers of the Arab League, Abbas said that would never accept the conditions proposed by trump. According to Abbas, he would not engage with Israel negotiate on the basis of this plan. The Palestinian leader said that he would not communicate with trump.
As the leadership of the Palestinian authority, which controls the Gaza strip, the radical Hamas movement earlier rejected the peace plan. Saudi Arabia and Egypt commended the efforts of the US President to find ways out of the conflict and urged both sides to study the proposals of the United States, but they are not directly supported. He categorically rejected the plan of trump, in particular, Iran and Syria.
The plan, which trump called “the deal of the century”, provides for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, but only on part of the territory of the West Bank and the Gaza strip. Under the plan, Israel must withdraw to the Jordan valley, in addition, Jerusalem should be the indivisible capital of Israel (although East Jerusalem is mentioned as the capital of a Palestinian state).
The plan also provides for the allocation of Palestine to $50 billion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the plan. The Palestinians, however, believe many of its provisions unacceptable. Abbas at the meeting in Cairo said that it “will not sell Jerusalem.” In the West Bank on Friday, January 31, there have been protests.
Israelis consider Jerusalem their capital. The Palestinians insist that East Jerusalem must be placed the capital of a future Palestinian state. Washington wants the negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis on the status of Jerusalem.
Israel proclaimed Jerusalem as its capital after the War for independence in 1949. In 1967 after the six day war he took East Jerusalem and United it with the Western, but the UN has not recognized this because of the claims of Palestine, so the city was divided into zones of influence and is considered occupied territory, and all the diplomatic missions of countries that have relations with Israel are mainly in tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Herzliya.
In October 1995, both houses of Congress, a law was passed about the Embassy, which established that the us Embassy in Israel should be moved to Jerusalem no later than may 31, 1999, and provided strict budgetary sanctions of the US state Department in the event of failure of this requirement.
Since the actual failure JEA American administration was possible only because every six months, the US President signed a special decree on the postponement of measures for transferring of the Embassy. So did bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
In the introductory part of the JEA stated that, under international law and accepted custom, each sovereign nation determines the location of its capital. It is further noted that since 1950, Jerusalem is the capital of the state of Israel, and that this city is the seat of its President, the Prime Minister’s office, Knesset, Supreme court and other authorities.
The preamble also noted that, as the spiritual center of Judaism and a Holy city to other religions, Jerusalem remained from 1948 to 1967 divided city, and that during this period, Israeli citizens of all faiths, as well as Jewish citizens of other countries who have been denied access to the Holy places in Jordan-controlled Jerusalem.
With the change of this state of Affairs after the six day war in 1967, all religions are guaranteed free access to the Holy places of Jerusalem reunited.
On this basis, the operational portion of the JEA provides:
- Jerusalem should remain an undivided city in which the rights of every ethnic and religious group.
- Jerusalem must be recognized by the United States the capital of the state of Israel.
- The U.S. Embassy in Israel should be established in Jerusalem no later than 31 may 1999.
- 28 Jan US President Donald trump presented a middle East peace plan developed by his administration to settle the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
In December 2017, the President of the United States Donald trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and ordered the transfer to this city the American Embassy.
