‘The pandemic of homeless’: 30 million Americans are under threat of eviction
The President of the United States Donald trump signed an order requiring officials of the administration “to take all lawful measures to prevent the eviction of the houses and the alienation of the right of redemption of mortgage bonds as a result of financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19”. But this decree does not prevent the eviction of tenants. This writes NPR.
According to the decree, officials need to determine the amount of funds that could be used to help needy tenants.
But the decree does not prohibit trump check out and will not provide assistance in renting and most activists say that it is not enough to stop the impending wave of evictions.
After the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19, Congress and many state governments imposed a ban on evictions in order to protect thousands of suddenly unemployed people from eviction.
Now, these prohibitions expire in most States, as well as additional money for unemployment benefits, and Congress could not reach agreement on the bill, which would have them extended.
“We are in a time when people still had not returned to work, most of the benefits ceased to have effect, and the rent must be paid,” says Zach Neuman of the Aspen Institute, which founded the project of protection from eviction.
According to estimates Neumann, of the 110 million Americans who live in rental housing, at least 30 million will be under threat of eviction by the end of September.
“This is an urgent issue – adds Diane Yentel, President and CEO of the National coalition of housing for the poor. Millions of tenants are unable to sleep at night because I don’t know what to do if you become homeless”.
Christie MacDonald became disabled after an operation in 2019. By the time when she became healthy enough to return to work, the outbreak of the coronavirus, and finding a job has become almost impossible.
Additional payments on unemployment benefits of $600 per week provided by the Federal government, allowed her to pay the rent of your apartment in Biddeford (me). Now the money is gone, and she doesn’t know what to do.
“It’s not an urgent problem. I have enough money, and I know that I can pay the rent next month. But then the situation becomes very unreliable,” says McDonald.
Even when a moratorium on the eviction still apply, tenants may be difficult to understand whether or not they and what are their rights.
Florida extended a temporary ban on evictions. However, it applies only to those tenants who can prove that they have suffered from COVID-19, and applied for extra time to pay what they owe, says James Mobley.
“Many people have heard that the moratorium has been extended, and they believe that protected. But it’s not. Evictions continue,” says Mobley, who works in legal aid in Central Florida.
“I think that our next pandemic if nothing is done, will be the pandemic of homeless,” he says.
The coming surge of evictions is not only an economic problem but also a health issue, says Intel.
“When the health depends on the ability to stay home, we are all interested in the fact that millions of people lost their homes,” she says.
