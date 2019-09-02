The paparazzi photographed a new tattoo of brad pitt
September 2, 2019
Brad pitt, star of “One day in Hollywood” celebrity, arrived at the Venice film festival to present a sci-Fi drama “To the stars” Director James gray, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to More.
Paparazzi caught the actor, when he’s in dark pants, a cap and a t-shirt, moss green walked the city and saw the new tattoo of brad.
Tattooed man with a shadow placed on his right hand, just close with a quote from a poem by Jalaluddin Rumi ( “Beyond knowledge about crime and virtue, there is a field. I’m waiting for you there”), which together with Angelina Jolie have filled in honor of the wedding in 2014.