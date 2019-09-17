The paparazzi photographed Rihanna in a provocative way
September 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
During fashion Week in new York, the name Rihanna sounded almost daily, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
Here she showed her collection Savage x Fenty classified as “top secret” — to do any photos during the show was strictly prohibited, because of its stream will be shown on Amazon Premier on September 20.
Then the famous singer held a traditional Diamond ball, which appeared in velvet kulturnom dress Givenchy.
And now — it’s time to relax with friends over dinner, where Rihanna came in a provocative way: tight leather deuce and Frank black lace lingerie. Looks, as always, damn sexy!