The paparazzi photographed Rihanna in a provocative way

| September 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

During fashion Week in new York, the name Rihanna sounded almost daily, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

Папарацци засняли Рианну в провокационном образе

Here she showed her collection Savage x Fenty classified as “top secret” — to do any photos during the show was strictly prohibited, because of its stream will be shown on Amazon Premier on September 20.

Then the famous singer held a traditional Diamond ball, which appeared in velvet kulturnom dress Givenchy.

And now — it’s time to relax with friends over dinner, where Rihanna came in a provocative way: tight leather deuce and Frank black lace lingerie. Looks, as always, damn sexy!

