The paparazzi showed imperfect figure and extra pounds Britney Spears

| June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The paparazzi showed a beach vacation Britney Spears in the Caribbean. In pictures visible extra pounds, which aggressively fights the singer and her still imperfect figure.

Папарацци показали неидеальную фигуру и лишние килограммы Бритни Спирс

Britney Spears had six months of actively working to improve their lives. After treatment in a psychiatric clinic and canceling all upcoming performances, the singer decided to start her own body and spend more time with your loved ones.

Popular singer arranged a short holiday for himself and flew with my mom to the Caribbean. Star regularly supplied fans with new photos and videos from your guests, showing good form in Instagram, but fresh paparazzi snapshots debunked a perfect picture.

The photographs published in the Network, figure Britney Spears looks far from ideal. Extra pounds all also present on the abdomen and thighs of the singer, and her skin is not too tight.

Папарацци показали неидеальную фигуру и лишние килограммы Бритни Спирс

It is unknown whether these pictures are accurate or the whole thing in photoshop, used to create the illusion of a scandal. The singer continues to post videos of their workouts, which show the results of the work. Fans of celebrity support her efforts and love my idol despite her weight and physical shape. They criticize photos taken by the paparazzi, and call a pop singer not to respond to such publications.

