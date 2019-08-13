The paparazzi took a picture of Bella Hadid after the news about the separation with The Weeknd
Paparazzi have caught 22-year-old Bella Hadid during a walk in West Hollywood (CA). The model met up with friends for a bite to eat, and then ran to the cafe Cha Cha Matcha for cold matcha green tea with milk. The star of your output chose a yellow top and a short skirt with a floral print. Bow complements sunglasses, Louis Vuitton bag and sandals with low heels.
Judging by the photos, the model was in a good mood, smiled and chatted about something with friends.
Apparently, she’s not especially worried because of another breakup with her boyfriend, 29-year-old The Weeknd. Us Weekly said Wednesday, August 7, that Hadid and owner of the award “Grammy” for the second time decided to take a break in the relationship. According to the insider, they’re both now working on their careers: Bella prepares for fashion week, and Abel records the music and starred in the film.
Lately they have had a strained relationship, so they decided to take a break.
— the source noted.
However, a close friend of the couple said that the model and the singer’s not gone completely.
They now travel a lot, work a lot, and this creates some difficulties. However, these two people love each other, they know what it’s like to lose each other, so now they are trying to work on relationships
said the insider.
Close Bella also admitted that in the life of the singer and the model is not so smooth, but this pair has already passed a lot together and quite capable of withstanding all tests:
At the moment they are physically and mentally in different places. Yet they chose their own interests, but that doesn’t mean they broke up and no longer love each other.