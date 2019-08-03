The paparazzi took a picture of brie Larson for a romantic date
Hollywood star brie Larson after the triumph in the film “Captain marvel” and “Avengers: the End” has attracted considerable attention of the world media. On the days the paparazzi photographed her on a romantic date.
As reported by the journalists of the Daily Mail, the couple lit up near a normal grocery store in Los Angeles. First, the Western media called the chosen one the stars of Marvel’s “the mysterious stranger”, but after the spread of photos in the network identified him. Boyfriend brie Larson was a 32-year-old actor Elijah Allan-Blitz.
Out 29-year-old star wore a simple summer sundress with a floral print and the shoes without heels. Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz went shopping, not hiding his feelings. Paparazzi spotted the actors in the Parking area and the store, where lovers kissed.
Elijah Allan-Blitz for a long time worked in the popular magazine TIME and played supporting roles in Hollywood films. Therefore, in the Western media suspect that the celebrities could meet on one of them.